Industrials Up After Durable-Goods Orders Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as optimism about U.S. economic growth offset weak factory data.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified to Congress that rising Treasury yields reflect market expectations that vaccine rollouts will spur an economic rebound in the U.S.

New orders for durable goods, products designed to last at least three years, such as computers and machinery, decreased 1.1% to a seasonally adjusted $254 billion in February compared with January, the Commerce Department said, the first decline in the metric since the depths of the pandemic. That was a far cry from the 0.4% increase forecast by economists, but the shortfall could have been the result of one-off factors such as the winter storm that shut down much of the South.

