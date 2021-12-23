Industrials Up After Durable-Goods Orders Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a slowdown in factory-order growth was not as bad as some had feared.

Orders for durable goods increased 2.5% in November, a significant slowdown from earlier in the year, but ahead of economist targets for 1.5% growth, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, were unchanged at 205,000 in the week ended Dec. 18, the Labor Department said, reflecting ongoing strength in the labor market.

