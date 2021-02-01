Log in
Industrials Up After ISM Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

02/01/2021 | 05:07pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated factory data.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index ticked lower in January, to 58.7 from 60.5 in December, but remained in growth mode, indicating that new pandemic restrictions did not have a major impact on factory activity.

In a positive sign for economic activity during the balance of the year, a group of 10 Senate Republicans released new details of their roughly $618 billion coronavirus-relief proposal Monday, including a round of $1,000 direct checks for many adults.

Fears that Republican legislators would block President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package entirely are giving way to hopes of a compromise.

Boeing said it took severance charges for 24,000 employees last year, including 18,000 who left as part of a previously disclosed cost-cutting program, according to a regulatory filing.

David Farr, the chief executive of Emerson Electric, is retiring this week after 21 years in the role, completing one of the longest tenures of chief executives currently leading Standard & Poor's 500 companies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 1.85% 80.82 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.85% 195.84 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
