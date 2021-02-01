Industrials Up After ISM Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated factory data.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index ticked lower in January, to 58.7 from 60.5 in December, but remained in growth mode, indicating that new pandemic restrictions did not have a major impact on factory activity.

In a positive sign for economic activity during the balance of the year, a group of 10 Senate Republicans released new details of their roughly $618 billion coronavirus-relief proposal Monday, including a round of $1,000 direct checks for many adults.

Fears that Republican legislators would block President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package entirely are giving way to hopes of a compromise.

Boeing said it took severance charges for 24,000 employees last year, including 18,000 who left as part of a previously disclosed cost-cutting program, according to a regulatory filing.

David Farr, the chief executive of Emerson Electric, is retiring this week after 21 years in the role, completing one of the longest tenures of chief executives currently leading Standard & Poor's 500 companies.

