Industrials Up After ISM Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:05pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly after mixed factory data.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index rose to 47.7% from 47.4% in the prior month.

The survey showed operators still perceived a contraction in factory activity, but also revealed an increase in new orders.

Eric Marshall, president of Hodges Capital said U.S. economic trends could be "bifurcated," with dynamics favoring growth in the industrial sector even as the consumer sector slows down.

"That's partly because of deglobalization, where the reshoring of supply chains, or near shoring of supply chains is bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.," Mr. Marhsall said.

He added, "Europeans are doing the same thing...they don't want to be dependent on Russia; they're careful about exposure to China. They want to be able to make cars without getting shipments from China..."

Auto giant General Motors is cutting roughly 500 salaried employees, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.05% 38.72 Delayed Quote.16.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.29% 75.26 Delayed Quote.3.65%
HOT NEWS