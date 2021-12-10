Industrials Up After Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up, as inflationary data was seen as a positive for the sector.

Consumer-price inflation hit the highest level since 1982, driven in part, by continued price increases for used cars.

"Wholesale prices suggest further significant upside in used cars in the months ahead as the gauge is up 14.5% through November relative to the prior high in May," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

General Motors plans to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, The Wall Street Journal reported, a potential win for the car maker's home state after a recent influx of auto projects into Southern states.

