Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after relatively strong jobs and factory data.

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, while payrolls in June and July were revised down a combined 110,000, the Labor Department said.

The Institute for Supply Management's U.S. manufacturing activity rose 1.2 points to 47.6 in August.

In a good sign for U.S. trade, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ratified a new, six-year contract covering dockworkers at West Coast ports, ending more than a year of uncertainty at one of the nation's largest ocean-shipping ports.

Shares of Vietnamese electric-car maker VinFast Auto plunged again, as volatility reigned in the company's shares.

Salzgitter said Friday that it has suspended its earnings guidance for 2023 on the back of an outlook downgrade from Aurubis, in which it holds a 29.99% stake.

The United Auto Workers union has accused General Motors and Jeep-maker Stellantis of not bargaining in good faith, two weeks before the labor contracts with Detroit automakers are set to expire.

