Industrials Up After July Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

08/06/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a strong July jobs report.

Employers added about 943,000 employees in July, the biggest gain in 11 months, mitigating concerns about the implications of the Delta variant for economic growth, according to a Labor Department report. One strategist said the jobs report was consistent with a "Goldilocks" economic scenario, one that usually supports stock-market gains.

"This number was really good, but the best part was it wasn't so strong that the Federal Reserve would have to change policy," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "In that sense, it was not too hot and not too cold."

In one good sign for global economic activity, Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk reported robust quarterly earnings growth, divulged the purchase of two e-commerce logistics companies together valued at nearly $1 billion, and hinted at potentially larger acquisitions.

German industrial output decreased 1.3% in June from May in calendar-adjusted terms, contrary to economist forecasts of an increase. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1646ET

HOT NEWS