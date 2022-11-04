Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up After Mixed Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

11/04/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after mixed jobs data.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve was prepared to slow the pace of rate hikes were dashed by the central bank's midweek statement.

But modest jobs growth and a slowdown in wage inflation inspired renewed hope that pressure could be taken off the Fed at coming meetings.

"Enough growth to keep the economy, and earnings, going, but enough slowing that the Fed and markets can plausibly see a pause sometime in the next six months or so," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network, in a note to clients.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand rose after the maker of air-compressors, tools and other equipment posted third-quarter sales growth.

New orders in Germany's manufacturing sector fell sharply, suggesting inflation had taken a toll on demand.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1656ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 2.88% 0.64681 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.82% 1.13724 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.89% 0.7413 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 2.15% 0.99581 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.87% 0.0122 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
INGERSOLL RAND INC. 3.02% 52.92 Delayed Quote.-16.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.79% 0.59281 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
Latest news "Economy"
05:36pTrump ally Patel confirms talking to grand jury in Trump documents probe
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.45% to $0.127 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pInflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally
RE
05:29pEthereum Gained 6.87% to $1647.04 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBitcoin Gained 4.48% to $21147.23 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pUtilities Up, but Lag Market, After Jobs Report - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Up, Recouping Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pTech Up on Session, But Down Sharply for the Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pBiden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up
RE
05:12pFinancials Up Sharply After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
3Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS