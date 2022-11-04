Industrials Up After Mixed Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after mixed jobs data.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve was prepared to slow the pace of rate hikes were dashed by the central bank's midweek statement.

But modest jobs growth and a slowdown in wage inflation inspired renewed hope that pressure could be taken off the Fed at coming meetings.

"Enough growth to keep the economy, and earnings, going, but enough slowing that the Fed and markets can plausibly see a pause sometime in the next six months or so," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network, in a note to clients.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand rose after the maker of air-compressors, tools and other equipment posted third-quarter sales growth.

New orders in Germany's manufacturing sector fell sharply, suggesting inflation had taken a toll on demand.

