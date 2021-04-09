Industrials Up After PPI Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong producer-price data were interpreted as a reflection of a booming U.S. economy.

The rate of wholesale inflation rose by 4.2% year-over-year in March, the largest jump since 2011, when U.S. economic growth was accelerating during the recovery from the depths of the Great Recession.

More than 200,000 service members and veterans are suing manufacturing conglomerate 3M, saying it knowingly sold defective earplugs that caused their hearing problems, allegations the company denies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. airlines removed dozens of newly built 737 MAX jets from service after Boeing flagged a potential electrical problem just months after a near two-year grounding of the global fleet was rescinded, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of the aerospace giant, up more than two-fold from pandemic lows last year, fell slightly.

