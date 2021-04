Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic data.

Shares of manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International fell slightly after its quarterly earnings lagged behind some investors' expectations.

The recent blockage of the Suez Canal by a cargo ship appears to have had relatively limited impact on the global economy, economists at research firm Capital Economics.

