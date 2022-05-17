Log in
Industrials Up After Strong Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

05/17/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after strong factory data.

Industrial production rose 1.1% in April on month, accelerating from a 0.9% rise in March, data from the Federal Reserve showed.

There's a debate on Wall Street as to whether the global economic recovery will survive rising inflation and interest rates.

"The macro outlook has worsened, given China's aggressive zero-Covid approach, stubbornly high U.S. inflation, and a rising risk of natural gas shortages in Europe," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

"There's no doubt we're slowing down, [partly] because of monetary tightening, but I don't think it's going to recess," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, citing robust jobs growth, rising corporate-profit expectations, and relatively narrow credit spreads.

The eurozone economy grew in the first quarter but only modestly, as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on economic performance, according to a second estimate.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1702ET

HOT NEWS