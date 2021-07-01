Log in
Industrials Up After Strong Weekly Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

07/01/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong weekly jobs data spurred optimism about Friday's June report.

The U.S. has won international backing for a global minimum rate of tax as part of a wider overhaul of the rules for taxing international companies, The Wall Street Journal reported, a major step toward securing a final agreement on a key element of the Biden administration's domestic plans for revenue raising and spending.

The tax initiative could affect multinational manufacturers who operate in multiple tax jurisdictions.

Shares of automakers were flat as robust growth in vehicle sales was in line with analyst expectations. General Motors reported a nearly 40% increase in vehicle sales for the second quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier. The Detroit auto maker's sales rose 10% from the first quarter.

South Korean rival Hyundai Motor reported its best-ever second quarter, selling 240,005 vehicles in the April-to-June period, a 69% increase from the same quarter a year earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1716ET

