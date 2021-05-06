Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Up Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

05/06/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in anticipation of a robust jobs report Friday.

Weekly jobless claims fell more than economists had anticipated -- to their lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. The number of U.S. layoffs fell to the lowest level since 2000 in April, according to placement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

Volkswagen boosted its full-year outlook for operating margin after posting a sharp increase in revenue and earnings for the first quarter, with net profit coming in at roughly $4.09 billion. Shares of the German auto maker, already trading near records, ticked down. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 1708ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pWall Street's worries shift away from the pandemic -Fed survey
RE
05:14pBP  : Texas freeze delivers billions in profits to gas and power sellers
RE
05:10pU.s. cdc says 7,805,656 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of may 6 vs 7,804,017 doses administered as of may 5
RE
05:10pCanadian dollar rises by most in 11 months as commodities jump
RE
05:09pU.s. cdc says 108,926,627 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of may 6 vs 107,346,533 individuals as of may 5
RE
05:09pU.s. cdc says 149,462,265 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of may 6 vs 148,562,891 individuals as of may 5
RE
05:09pIndustrials Up Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:08pU.s. cdc says administered 251,973,752 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 6 vs 249,566,820 doses administered as of may 5
RE
05:08pU.s. cdc says delivered 324,610,185 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 6 vs 321,549,335 doses delivered as of may 5
RE
05:03pBeyond Meat loss exceeds forecasts on higher costs, slow restaurant sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
4Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS