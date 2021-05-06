Industrials Up Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in anticipation of a robust jobs report Friday.

Weekly jobless claims fell more than economists had anticipated -- to their lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. The number of U.S. layoffs fell to the lowest level since 2000 in April, according to placement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

Volkswagen boosted its full-year outlook for operating margin after posting a sharp increase in revenue and earnings for the first quarter, with net profit coming in at roughly $4.09 billion. Shares of the German auto maker, already trading near records, ticked down.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 1708ET