Industrials Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up ahead of jobs data.

General Motors posted a nearly 4% increase in its U.S. sales for the January-through-March period, illustrating that its business continues to recover during the pandemic despite supply constraints.

The company said it expects auto demand to remain strong throughout the year.

Toyota Motor, which wasn't hit by the chip shortage until later in the quarter, reported a 22% increase in its first-quarter U.S. sales.

Meanwhile, South Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor Co. said it was able to keep U.S. dealer inventory steady during the first quarter, and reported a 28% increase in sales.

Investment firm Carlyle Group agreed to sell Liberty Tire Recycling to infrastructure investor ECP for about $750 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

