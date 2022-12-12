Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders positioned themselves for weaker inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve commentary.

The SPDR Select Sector Industrials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the industrials industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 1%, paring its losses for the year to date to roughly 4%, and bringing gains from its 2022 lows to more than 20%.

Danish freight shipping line A.P. Møller-Maersk named Vincent Clerc as its next chief executive, in preparation for a slower growth phase.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive paused negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group over a planned joint venture on electric vans.

Boeing shares rallied as congressional legislators prepared to pass a budget bill. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -2.61% 14530 Delayed Quote.-36.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.67446 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
BOEING 3.75% 186.27 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.22653 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73283 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.05358 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.14% 64.05 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.63772 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -6.16% 25.61 Delayed Quote.-73.68%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Up on Fed Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pIndustrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:39pMaterials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit
RE
05:38pEnergy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
3Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS