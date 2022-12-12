Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders positioned themselves for weaker inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve commentary.

The SPDR Select Sector Industrials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the industrials industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 1%, paring its losses for the year to date to roughly 4%, and bringing gains from its 2022 lows to more than 20%.

Danish freight shipping line A.P. Møller-Maersk named Vincent Clerc as its next chief executive, in preparation for a slower growth phase.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive paused negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group over a planned joint venture on electric vans.

Boeing shares rallied as congressional legislators prepared to pass a budget bill.

