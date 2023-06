Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

Industrial supplier Georg Fischer made an all-share offer to buy Finnish peer Uponor for about $2.3 billion, expanding its plumbing and water-infrastructure supplies business.

General Electric shares rose, testing multi year highs on growing optimism the maker of jet engines could cash in on booming aerospace demand.

06-12-23 1741ET