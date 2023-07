Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

French aerospace concern Safran offered to buy rival RTX's Collins Aerospace actuation and flight-control unit for about $1.8 billion in cash.

Safran's effort to add business lines and reduce its dependence on jet engines underscores rival General Electric aviation unit's dependence on engines, analysts said.

07-21-23 1717ET