Industrials Up Amid Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors looked past a mixed week for economic data to a robust second half of the year.

"It is hard to keep up with the economic strength: We have revised up GDP growth to 7% this year and 5.5% next year," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

German auto giant Volkswagen said it would seek compensation from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and the former head of its Audi luxury car unit, Rupert Stadler, for damages suffered in the wake of the diesel scandal that has cost the German car maker more than $35 billion in damages and fines.

Glass maker Corning will substantially increase production of glass vials for Covid-19 vaccines after receiving more federal funding.

Private equity-owned contracting company Blusky Restoration Contractors has come under pressure from labor and activist groups who say the business exploits short-term workers hired through subcontractors.

Stellantis, owner of Chrysler and Dodge, said it plans to halt production at two Canadian factories due to the global chip shortage.

