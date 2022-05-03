Industrials Up Amid Mixed Earnings Reports -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose, recouping some of the sector's recent losses, amid mixed earnings reports.

Chemicals giant DuPont ticked up after it reported robust first-quarter earnings growth, and reiterated its earnings projection for the year, while noting risks presented by macroeconomic factors in Ukraine and China.

Rockwell Automation, a maker of robotics-control software and other automated manufacturing technology, tumbled after it cut its projection for fiscal 2022 sales and earnings growth, citing continued supply-chain hitches, and uncertainty sown by the war in Ukraine and Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns.

