Industrials Up As Investors Bet Weak Jobs Data Will Spur Stimulus -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors bet that weak economic data would spur congressional action on stimulus.

Congressional negotiators were reportedly considering another stopgap funding measure as talks on a $908 billion stimulus bill dragged on.

Unemployment claims rose for the second straight week to 885,000 in the week ended Dec. 12, the Labor Department said, continuing a trend that has seen new applications reach the highest level since September.

12-17-20 1730ET