Industrials Up As Stimulus Worries Fade -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors bet U.S. economic growth would continue gaining momentum, whether or not a stimulus bill was passed in the short term.

Stocks have traded recently with an attitude of "no stimulus, no problem," said strategists at brokerage Piper Sandler, in a note to clients.

"Continued vaccine progress has helped alleviate some of the second-wave outbreak anxiety," said the Piper Sandler strategists.

"On the stimulus front, negotiation progress was hard to assess given the inconsistent messaging from the White House."

Chemical makers Bayer and BASF are pushing to keep a controversial weedkiller dicamba on the market after a federal court in June blocked its use in U.S. soybean and cotton fields.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1631ET