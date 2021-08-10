Industrials Up As Traders Bet On Legislative Lift -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate.

Shares of Caterpillar, a maker of the construction machinery that would be needed for the bill's ambitious building program, rose by more than 2%.

Shares of railroad Kansas City Southern rose as a bidding war between Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway for the U.S. freight line continued following a boosted offer from Canadian Pacific. Shares of Kansas City Southern rose by about 7%, bringing gains for the year to date above 40%.

08-10-21 1648ET