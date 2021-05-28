Industrials Up As Traders Hedge On Budget Implications -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for government spending.

President Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal showed big increases in spending on infrastructure, public health and education along with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. The Biden administration is seeking $1.52 trillion for spending on the military and domestic programs in fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1, an 8.6% increase from the $1.4 trillion enacted last year, excluding emergency measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republicans and Democrats are continuing to debate the parameters of an infrastructure bill.

Welbilt, which agreed to sell itself in a $2.9 billion deal last month, has received a topping bid valuing the food-service-equipment maker at around $3.3 billion from Italian rival Ali Group.

Boeing has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month suspension in handing over the aircraft due to production problems, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Boeing supplier General Electric ticked down, a session after GE's shares hit a 52-week high because of ambitious production targets from its aviation unit's other major customer, Airbus.

In a good sign for German manufacturing activity, the European Commission said its economic sentiment indicator, an aggregate measure of business and consumer confidence in the eurozone, rose to 114.5 in May from 110.5 in April.

