Industrials Up As Trump Opens Door To Limited Stimulus In Short Term -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after President Trump changed his tack on stimulus negotiations, calling for "standalone" bills on direct checks to Americans and other measures.

The Federal Reserve has warned that the recovery in the U.S. economy will be in jeopardy unless legislators pass further fiscal relief.

So far, global markets have shrugged off a resurgence in Covid-19 infection growth in much of Europe and parts of the U.S.

"If it comes over and there's a significant spike in the U.S. that would impact global markets; if it doesn't, then I don't think it impacts much," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

German industrial output fell 0.2% in August from July in calendar-adjusted terms.

