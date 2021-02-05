Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Up As Weak Jobs Data Seen Increasing Stimulus Odds -- Industrials Roundup

02/05/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as tepid January jobs growth was seen as strengthening the Biden administration's hand in efforts to pass its $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Shares of Kia Motors rallied after The Wall Street Journal reported the car maker, a unit of South Korean giant Hyundai, approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple's long-awaited electric car in Georgia.

Bill Gates is doubling down on private-jet travel, as the billionaire's Cascade Investment teamed up with investment firms Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners in a $4.7 billion deal for Signature Aviation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 17800 End-of-day quote.11.60%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.40% 249500 End-of-day quote.29.95%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 3.47% 101500 End-of-day quote.62.66%
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC -2.99% 412.5 Delayed Quote.9.87%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.16% 70.84 Delayed Quote.9.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aHealth Care Up As Sanofi Rises On Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11:10aIndustrials Up As Weak Jobs Data Seen Increasing Stimulus Odds -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11:02aChina ready to increase cooperation with Indonesia on COVID-19 vaccines -Xinhua
RE
11:02aChina ready to deepen cooperation with indonesia on covid-19 vaccines- xinhua, citing comments by chinese state councilor and foreign minister wang yi
RE
11:01aEASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK : ECCB Launches 2021 Creative Youth Competition
PU
10:58aS&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest weekly gains since early November
RE
10:52aWorld shares scale new peak on stimulus hopes; oil gains
RE
10:52aMaterials Climb As Jobs Data Boosts Stimulus Expectations -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10:49aUK to offer businesses more flexibility to pay back COVID loans
RE
10:47aEnergy Advances As Oil Finishes At One-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ