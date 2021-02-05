Industrials Up As Weak Jobs Data Seen Increasing Stimulus Odds -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as tepid January jobs growth was seen as strengthening the Biden administration's hand in efforts to pass its $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Shares of Kia Motors rallied after The Wall Street Journal reported the car maker, a unit of South Korean giant Hyundai, approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple's long-awaited electric car in Georgia.

Bill Gates is doubling down on private-jet travel, as the billionaire's Cascade Investment teamed up with investment firms Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners in a $4.7 billion deal for Signature Aviation.

