Industrials Up On Growth View Confidence -- Industrials Roundup

02/02/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors bet the blow to global economic growth from the Omicron variant would be a glancing one.

General Motors shares slipped, paring gains for the year, as fourth-quarter sales slipped. Shares of Ford Motor slipped after the automaker reported January U.S. vehicle sales that were flat relative to a year ago. Wall Street analysts said the Detroit auto-making giants' electric-vehicle sales growth showed promise. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.15% 20.63 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.05% 53.5 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
S&P 500 0.94% 4589.38 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
