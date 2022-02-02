Industrials Up On Growth View Confidence -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors bet the blow to global economic growth from the Omicron variant would be a glancing one.

General Motors shares slipped, paring gains for the year, as fourth-quarter sales slipped. Shares of Ford Motor slipped after the automaker reported January U.S. vehicle sales that were flat relative to a year ago. Wall Street analysts said the Detroit auto-making giants' electric-vehicle sales growth showed promise.

