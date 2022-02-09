Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Up On Hopes Supply-Chain Issues Resolve -- Industrials Roundup

02/09/2022 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes that global supply-chain problems would soon be resolved.

For now, the issues remain a headache.

Danish container-ship company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it expects supply-chain bottlenecks to last until June and sealed a $1.68 billion deal to help shore up its inland-distribution business.

North American freight railroad traffic fell again, down 7.6% for the week ended Saturday, as supply-chain issues continue to weigh.

Japanese car makers said the stress on production from the pandemic was continuing, and a shortage of components was likely to stretch through this year, striking a more pessimistic tone than their peers in Detroit.

Separately, Hyundai Motor and Kia are asking the owners of nearly 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park outside because of malfunctions causing engine compartments to catch on fire.

The leaders of some of Germany's biggest companies, including Siemens and Volkswagen, are set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin early next month in a show of economic diplomacy aimed at urging all sides in the Ukraine standoff to back away from war.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 7.24% 23260 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.85% 16500 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.87% 10900 End-of-day quote.-8.40%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.27% 185000 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
SIEMENS AG 1.14% 138.16 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.12% 187.26 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pTech Up On Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pFinancials Edge Up Ahead Of Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pFord motor running plants at reduced schedule in oakville, ontar…
RE
05:18pConsumer Cos Up As Meme Stocks Continue Rebound -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:18pHealth Care Advances Despite CVS Selloff -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:15pLayoffs begin at shuttered Phillips 66 Alliance Louisiana refinery -sources
RE
05:15pU.S. Capitol riot probe hits Trump trade adviser Navarro with subpoena
RE
05:14pGlobal stocks rise on strong earnings, tech sector strength
RE
05:13pIndustrials Up On Hopes Supply-Chain Issues Resolve -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:09pDisney+ streaming growth, park revenue boost shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, ..
2Global stocks rise on strong earnings, tech sector strength
3SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba U.S. filing
4ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Wall Street Gains; U.S. Yields S..

HOT NEWS