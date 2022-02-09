Industrials Up On Hopes Supply-Chain Issues Resolve -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes that global supply-chain problems would soon be resolved.

For now, the issues remain a headache.

Danish container-ship company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it expects supply-chain bottlenecks to last until June and sealed a $1.68 billion deal to help shore up its inland-distribution business.

North American freight railroad traffic fell again, down 7.6% for the week ended Saturday, as supply-chain issues continue to weigh.

Japanese car makers said the stress on production from the pandemic was continuing, and a shortage of components was likely to stretch through this year, striking a more pessimistic tone than their peers in Detroit.

Separately, Hyundai Motor and Kia are asking the owners of nearly 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park outside because of malfunctions causing engine compartments to catch on fire.

The leaders of some of Germany's biggest companies, including Siemens and Volkswagen, are set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin early next month in a show of economic diplomacy aimed at urging all sides in the Ukraine standoff to back away from war.

