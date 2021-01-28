Log in
Industrials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech Sector -- Industrials Roundup

01/28/2021 | 05:14pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors rotated back into cyclical sectors in light of surprisingly weak tech-sector earnings.

Shares of airlines such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines rallied even after the companies, two of the largest carriers in the U.S., logged multibillion-dollar losses for 2020 due to the desertion of the skies by tourists during the coronavirus pandemic. Losses were narrower than anticipated and the airlines also caught the eye of day traders gathering on blogging service Reddit who have become a driving force in the stock market in recent sessions.

Shares of Boeing, whose fortunes are closely tied with those of the airlines, recouped some of their recent losses.

Ford Motor will build its iconic Mustang vehicles in China for the first time, in an effort to heighten its profile with Chinese consumers. General Motors has set a 2035 target date for phasing out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles from its showrooms globally. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 9.30% 18.1 Delayed Quote.14.77%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.65% 10.72 Delayed Quote.21.96%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.45% 51.04 Delayed Quote.22.57%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 1.02% 44.6 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.65% 197.23 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
