Industrials Up On Stimulus Anticipation -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders anticipated a swift passage of an economic stimulus bill.

The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee advanced legislation that included President Joe Biden's Covid-19 economic relief measures.

Shares of electric-car maker Fisker and battery maker QuantumScape rallied after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley initiated ratings of the company's shares with an overweight rating, saying they were two of the best-positioned companies in the emerging field of electric-vehicle manufacture. Both companies have strong leadership with a background in the technology and a "path to scale," partly thanks to partnerships with Volkswagen, according to the Morgan Stanley analysts.

02-12-21