Industrials Up On Stimulus Deal Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors bet the Trump administration and Democratic leadership will reach a deal on a second round of coronavirus relief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the shocking news that President Trump had contracted Covid-19 likely "changed the dynamic" of negotiations.

"The market's telling us that adversity may bring us together temporarily," said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at wealth-management firm The Colony Group.

"Is that a headfake? Maybe."

The September jobs report confirmed economists' worst fears as there was a clear down-shift in the pace of jobs growth. Employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said Friday.

