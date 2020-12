Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid optimism about the rollout of vaccines.

While "Operation Warp Speed" in the U.S. has not kept up with ambitious targets, the growing number of vaccines approved for emergency use has raised confidence in the prospects of mass inoculation reaching most people around the globe in 2021.

