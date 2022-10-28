Industrials Up Sharply After Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after a generally strong round of earnings.

Shares of defense contractor Northrop Grumman rose after strong demand at its space unit offset shortfalls at its aerospace and defense operations.

Volkswagen reported a 29% drop in third-quarter net profit as the war in Ukraine and supply-chain hitches crimped sales.

Stellantis, the global parent of Jeep, Chrysler and other auto brands, offered voluntary buyouts to U.S. salaried employees as part of a restructuring to sharpen focus on new technologies and low-emissions vehicles.

