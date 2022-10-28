Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Up Sharply After Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

10/28/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply after a generally strong round of earnings.

Shares of defense contractor Northrop Grumman rose after strong demand at its space unit offset shortfalls at its aerospace and defense operations.

Volkswagen reported a 29% drop in third-quarter net profit as the war in Ukraine and supply-chain hitches crimped sales.

Stellantis, the global parent of Jeep, Chrysler and other auto brands, offered voluntary buyouts to U.S. salaried employees as part of a restructuring to sharpen focus on new technologies and low-emissions vehicles. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1631ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 2.35% 548.11 Delayed Quote.38.35%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.50% 13.552 Real-time Quote.-18.34%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.51% 13.564 Delayed Quote.-18.29%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.88% 128.24 Delayed Quote.-26.36%
Latest news "Economy"
04:43pEcuador's state oil company agrees to spot sale with PetroChina
RE
04:41pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs bounce back from steep losses
RE
04:39pMusk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter
RE
04:37pMeta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
RE
04:32pIndustrials Up Sharply After Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:30pBuoyant Wall Street boosts world, European stocks; oil drops
RE
04:28pWall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
RE
04:27pMaterials Up as Vale Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pEnergy Up After Exxon, Chevron Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pCanada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, Mastercard...
2AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
3ENI : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
4Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics SE continues successful business de..
5Fed on track for tens of billions in losses amid inflation fight

HOT NEWS