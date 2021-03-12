Industrials Up Sharply On Rotation From Tech -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as an increase in Treasury yields triggered a rotation out of growth-oriented sectors such as technology into the value sectors.

French container shipping group CMA CGM expects seaborne trade to remain strong in the first half as the rebound in demand for manufactured goods continues.

Larry Culp voluntarily gave up his salary after Covid-19 struck and also declined his cash bonus, yet the General Electric chief executive received a special stock award that was valued at more than $100 million at the end of 2020.

