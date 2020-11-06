Log in
Industrials Up Slightly After October Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

11/06/2020 | 05:57pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly after a relatively strong October jobs report.

Cyclical sectors were strong all week after preliminary election results suggested proposals for tax hikes and increased regulation from a Democratic White House would be checked by the presence of a Republican-controlled Senate, said one strategist.

"Now today, you have a situation where the two run-offs in Georgia have the market somewhat concerned that perhaps you tip the Senate in favor of the Democrats with a 'light blue wave,'" said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Shares of lithium supplier Livent rallied on reports that it had a supply deal with electric-car maker Tesla. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIVENT CORPORATION 15.19% 13.65 Delayed Quote.38.60%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -2.78% 63.55 Delayed Quote.-30.26%
TESLA, INC. -1.86% 429.95 Delayed Quote.423.62%
