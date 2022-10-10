Advanced search
Industrials Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season -- Industrials Roundup

10/10/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly amid trepidation about the U.K. debt crisis and the upcoming earnings season.

Renault and Nissan Motor said they were discussing ways to reinforce their partnership, including the possibility of an investment by Nissan in Renault's new electric-vehicle unit.

Ford Motor fell sharply after analysts at brokerage UBS warned a recession would weigh on the auto demand, shifting the industry from a state of undersupply to overstocking.

A Boeing 737 MAX operated by MIAT Mongolian Airlines landed in China in what industry experts say is the jet's first commercial flight in Chinese skies since Beijing grounded the plane in 2019. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1701ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -6.89% 11.36 Delayed Quote.-41.26%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.55% 471 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
RENAULT 2.41% 31.42 Real-time Quote.0.44%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.63% 131.9 Delayed Quote.-35.53%
