Industrials Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly amid trepidation about the U.K. debt crisis and the upcoming earnings season.

Renault and Nissan Motor said they were discussing ways to reinforce their partnership, including the possibility of an investment by Nissan in Renault's new electric-vehicle unit.

Ford Motor fell sharply after analysts at brokerage UBS warned a recession would weigh on the auto demand, shifting the industry from a state of undersupply to overstocking.

A Boeing 737 MAX operated by MIAT Mongolian Airlines landed in China in what industry experts say is the jet's first commercial flight in Chinese skies since Beijing grounded the plane in 2019.

10-10-22 1701ET