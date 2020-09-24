Industrials Up Slightly On Volatile Session Amid Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up in volatile trade amid mixed signals on the likelihood of a second round of coronavirus stimulus.

Stocks were sliding early in the session, until reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were preparing for another round of negotiations on a stimulus bill.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans warned a failure to restore government support during the coronavirus pandemic will bring considerable pain to the economy.

Impresa Aerospace, a parts maker involved in the manufacture of Boeing's 737 MAX airliners, has filed for bankruptcy protection after losing revenue due to the aircraft's grounding in the wake of two fatal crashes.

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 is likely to present the latest shock to the auto industry, which is still adjusting to a decade of rapid changes in emissions regulations and labor relations.

