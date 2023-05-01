Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly amid mixed earnings and economic data.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey rose to 47.1% in April from a three-year low of 46.3% in the prior month, but remained below the 50 level that indicates a majority of survey respondents perceive expanding activity.

"Investors' belief in a second half earnings-per-share recovery is growing amid a stronger-than-expected reporting season," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. These expectations may prove overly optimistic, the Morgan Stanley strategists said.

U.S.-listed shares of Swedish appliance maker Electrolux rallied a session after it posted first-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street targets. Chinese investment firm Midea Group has approached the Swedish company, which makes appliances under the Frigidaire brand, among others, with deal overtures, Bloomberg reported.

General Motors cut several hundred full-time contract positions primarily from its engineering hub in suburban Detroit, as a round of layoffs among automakers continues following a pandemic-era boom in sales.

