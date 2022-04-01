Log in
Industrials Up after Strong March Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

04/01/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 431,000 workers to payrolls.

"The consensus was looking for a blowout report and that is what we got," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. "The unemployment rate fell for good reasons as robust labor demand continues to outpace supply growth, even with that picking up in the last couple of months ... It is highly unusual to get this kind of momentum in the jobs market when the economy is already at full employment."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin appreciated India's stance on the Ukraine invasion and is ready to cooperate on trade, the latest overture to New Delhi, one of the few major powers maintaining a neutral stance on Ukraine.

French conglomerate Bollore agreed to sell its Africa transport and logistics assets to privately-owned container-ship operator MSC Group for an enterprise value of about $6.31 billion.

Regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration raised fuel-economy standards on passenger cars and light trucks to 49 miles a gallon beginning in model year 2026, a 10% increase in fleetwide fuel efficiency on average compared with model year 2021. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1630ET

