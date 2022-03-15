Industrials Up as Growth, Inflation, Fed Concerns Ease -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly, as a selloff in oil prices and mixed wholesale price data eased concerns that the war in Ukraine would cause a global recession.

"There's been a lot of selling pressure over the last few weeks as the market has digested the realities associated with the political situation in the Ukraine, Russia and Europe, and what that could mean for a slower economy," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

The shock to global markets "may give the Fed more leeway to ... still raise rates but maybe not raise them as aggressively," said Marshall.

In one sign that the macroeconomic shock from Russia's invasion has already taken its toll, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State business conditions index plunged 14.9 points to negative 11.8 in March. U.S. suppliers' price increases moderated in February, ahead of the Ukraine crisis, with the Labor Department's producer-price index rising 0.8%, a significant slowdown from January.

A year after a giant container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal and disrupted ocean trade for months, becoming a symbol of global supply-chain backlogs, another Evergreen Marine boxship has run aground, this time in Baltimore, Md.

