News: Latest News
Industrials Up as Inflation Fears Abate -- Industrials Roundup

05/13/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes that the global economic recovery would survive a bout of inflation.

Japanese auto giant Honda Motor said fourth-quarter net profit slid 41% from a year earlier due partly to weaker earnings from North American operations.

Recent improvements in supply bottlenecks will likely be reversed soon, as knock-on effects from the war in Ukraine and Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns re-entangle global supply chains for the rest of the year, said economists at brokerage ING, in a note to clients.

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba said it's discussing strategic options, including a potential buyout, with 10 investors.

Armstrong Flooring has reached a tentative settlement that will provide $24 million in new financing to support a sale process in its chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Activist investor HG Vora Capital Management has offered to buy Ryder System in a $4.4 billion deal that would take the fleet management and supply-chain operator private. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1731ET

