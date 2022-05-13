Industrials Up as Inflation Fears Abate -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes that the global economic recovery would survive a bout of inflation.

Japanese auto giant Honda Motor said fourth-quarter net profit slid 41% from a year earlier due partly to weaker earnings from North American operations.

Recent improvements in supply bottlenecks will likely be reversed soon, as knock-on effects from the war in Ukraine and Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns re-entangle global supply chains for the rest of the year, said economists at brokerage ING, in a note to clients.

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba said it's discussing strategic options, including a potential buyout, with 10 investors.

Armstrong Flooring has reached a tentative settlement that will provide $24 million in new financing to support a sale process in its chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Activist investor HG Vora Capital Management has offered to buy Ryder System in a $4.4 billion deal that would take the fleet management and supply-chain operator private.

