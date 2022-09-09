Advanced search
Industrials Up as Inflation, Rate Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup

09/09/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as inflation and rate fears eased.

Those fears diminished despite a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve would raise rates by another historically large increment at its September meeting.

On Friday, Fed governor Christopher Waller appeared to support raising interest rates by another 0.75-percentage point later this month to combat inflation, in what would be the third consecutive increase of that size.

Caterpillar, the maker of mining and construction equipment, reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service that resolves a yearslong tax dispute without any penalties.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1707ET

