Industrials Up as Progress Seen in Russia-Ukraine Talks -- Industrials Roundup

03/29/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as reports of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks spurred bets on cyclical sectors.

The industrial sector was among those that slid earlier in the month, as fears rose that the war in Ukraine would cause a spiral in inflation, damaging global economic growth prospects.

Danish container-shipping company A.P. Moeller-Maersk said the lockdown of Shanghai will hit trucking services and could increase transport prices as the export hub undergoes a two-stage lockdown. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -4.08% 20430 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.23% 85 Delayed Quote.34.64%
