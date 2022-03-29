Industrials Up as Progress Seen in Russia-Ukraine Talks -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as reports of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks spurred bets on cyclical sectors.

The industrial sector was among those that slid earlier in the month, as fears rose that the war in Ukraine would cause a spiral in inflation, damaging global economic growth prospects.

Danish container-shipping company A.P. Moeller-Maersk said the lockdown of Shanghai will hit trucking services and could increase transport prices as the export hub undergoes a two-stage lockdown.

03-29-22 1740ET