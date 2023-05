Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong jobs data offset mixed earnings reports.

Construction-and-engineering concern Fluor fell after it swung to a first-quarter loss despite a marked increase in revenue and new contracts.

Tutor Perini shares rose slightly after it received a slew of new orders in the first quarter.

