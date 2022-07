Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for economic activity.

There are signs that inflation has already slowed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of regional business activity dropped to negative 12.3 in July from negative 3.3 in the prior month.

