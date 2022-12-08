Industrials Up as Traders Tweak Rate, Growth Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies recouped some of their recent losses, as traders adjusted the outlook for interest rates and economic growth ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

North American freight railroad traffic fell 1.7% for the week ended Saturday, as the threat of a rail strike slowed activity.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is stepping up efforts to win national-security business, advertising for workers with high security clearance for a project named Starshield.

