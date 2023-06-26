Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

Logistics-associated real-estate firm Prologis agreed to pay investment firm Blackstone $3.1 billion for a portfolio of U.S. warehouses and distribution properties in a sign that industrial space remains in high demand.

Lucid Group shares surged after sports-car maker Aston Martin Lagonda said it would buy components from the Silicon Valley electric-vehicle startup, seeking to increase its presence in the electric-vehicle market.

