Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.
Honeywell International agreed to buy Scadafence, an Israel-based provider of operational-technology and Internet-of-Things cybersecurity solutions for monitoring large-scale networks.
Trucking company Yellow gained a reprieve from lenders, including requirements under a federal government loan of $700 million in pandemic aid, as the company tries to reset its finances and restructure its operations.
