Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up amid optimism about second-quarter earnings.

Norwegian energy-industry service provider Aker Solutions posted a sharp increase in second-quarter revenue.

India is planning to buy a bevy of fighter jets and submarines from France, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Nikola surged after the electric-vehicle maker struck a deal to sell trucks to a hydrogen-power firm.

