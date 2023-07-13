Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up amid optimism about second-quarter earnings.
Norwegian energy-industry service provider Aker Solutions posted a sharp increase in second-quarter revenue.
India is planning to buy a bevy of fighter jets and submarines from France, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Shares of Nikola surged after the electric-vehicle maker struck a deal to sell trucks to a hydrogen-power firm.
