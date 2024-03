Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the first-quarter earnings season would provide more fuel to a rally in cylical stocks.

Earnings season should be the next major catalyst for stocks and could confirm indications that economic activity is more robust than anticipated, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

