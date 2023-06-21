Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on optimism about the economic outlook.

The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve said the U.S. central bank needs to "do more sniffing" on the economy and inflation before determining whether to resume raising interest rates.

One of the top executives at Church & Dwight was stripped of $200,000 in stock awards because he deleted texts on his personal phone that the company wanted to review for an undisclosed legal matter.

